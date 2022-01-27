Fractal (FCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,840.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $142,840.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

