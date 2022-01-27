First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post sales of $74.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $79.28 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $302.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

