First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post sales of $74.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $79.28 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $302.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.