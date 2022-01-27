Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 278,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.