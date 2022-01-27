KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $81,570.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

