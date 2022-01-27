Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 162,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,333,675 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.