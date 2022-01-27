ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 502,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,416,295 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

