Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.78. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 36,395 shares.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

