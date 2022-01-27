Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 616 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 793.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

