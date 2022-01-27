1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Copa comprises about 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,932. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

