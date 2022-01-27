Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 3,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
APTV stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. 15,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
