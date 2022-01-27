Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 129,050 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,050 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

