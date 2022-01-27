Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 625 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.70. 49,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,255. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -177.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average of $241.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

