Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 104 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.39. 29,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,744. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.36 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.