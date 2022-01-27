Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

HESM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 1,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $971.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

