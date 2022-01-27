Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.