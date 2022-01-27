Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.61% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

HWBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The company has a market cap of $171.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

