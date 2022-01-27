Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 16,086 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in First US Bancshares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.64. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

