Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

