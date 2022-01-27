Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EFSC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

