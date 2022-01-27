Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RBNC remained flat at $$35.50 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 515,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

