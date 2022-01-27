1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

