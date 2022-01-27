Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 210,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,227. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

