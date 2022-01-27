Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 25,137 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 62,842.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 89,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

