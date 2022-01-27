StepStone Group LP Buys New Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Coursera accounts for 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

COUR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,461. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,567 shares of company stock worth $5,561,814 over the last three months.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

