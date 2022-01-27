Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 5,612 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.