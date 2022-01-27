Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 92,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.