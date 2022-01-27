Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The company has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652. 26.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

