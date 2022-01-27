Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

CLS traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 29,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.