Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Albemarle accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.25 on Thursday, hitting $213.87. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.