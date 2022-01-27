Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 49,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,987. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

