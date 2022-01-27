Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:QSR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 49,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,987. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.