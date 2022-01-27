D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $116.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.50. 31,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,257. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.