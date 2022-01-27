Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

ITOT opened at $96.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02.

