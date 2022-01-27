Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000.

IXUS opened at $67.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

