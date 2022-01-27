Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,816. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.