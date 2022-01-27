GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,561 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.