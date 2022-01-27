Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $207.33

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.