$174.23 Million in Sales Expected for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce $174.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $173.92 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $401.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $402.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

