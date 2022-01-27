AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $50.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,877. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 139,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

