Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises 2.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.32% of Triumph Bancorp worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

