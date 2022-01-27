Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Shares Purchased by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,632 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCLF. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

NASDAQ:RCLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

