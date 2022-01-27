Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. First Western Financial comprises 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of First Western Financial worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.