Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.53% of Metropolitan Bank worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

