Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 82,212 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,212 shares during the quarter. Mercantile Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.97% of Mercantile Bank worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 174.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $370,792. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

