DAO Maker Achieves Market Cap of $165.90 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $165.90 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.09 or 0.06728003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.74 or 1.00304856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053372 BTC.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

