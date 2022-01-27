Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $603.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

