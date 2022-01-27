Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $603.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.
NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.