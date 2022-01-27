Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097,824 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.