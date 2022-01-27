Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $33.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XM. lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of XM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 144,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

