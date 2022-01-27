DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.69. 43,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

