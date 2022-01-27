Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 43,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.