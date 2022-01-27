Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases Shares of 999,275 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 999,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. Landcadia Holdings IV comprises about 0.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,593. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

